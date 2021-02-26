ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 11,176 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

URI traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $295.77. 32,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $321.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

