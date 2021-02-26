ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 18,115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.88. 1,161,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $305.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.