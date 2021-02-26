ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 21,846 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,846 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,220. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

