ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,031 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,427. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $464.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

