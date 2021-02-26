ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 59,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.49. 14,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

