ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $17.02 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $135.00. 244,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,597. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

