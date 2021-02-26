ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,045 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Etsy worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded up $25.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.87. 358,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.50 and its 200-day moving average is $158.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

