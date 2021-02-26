ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.42. 794,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 420,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $455.87 million, a PE ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

