ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.42. 794,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 420,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $455.87 million, a PE ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.
About ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
