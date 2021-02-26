Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. 529,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $580.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

