Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Down 15.7% After Earnings Miss

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) traded down 15.7% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.01. 530,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 147,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

