Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Down 15.7% After Earnings Miss

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) traded down 15.7% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.01. 530,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 147,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)
Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.
