Cloudbric Market Capitalization Tops $3.61 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $66,443.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00702139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039614 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

