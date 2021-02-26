CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

