CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Down 11.7%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s stock price fell 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. 506,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,150,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

