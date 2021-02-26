CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.42

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.42 and traded as high as $44.97. CNA Financial shares last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 286,939 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CNA Financial by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 668,728 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CNA Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,891,000 after buying an additional 299,325 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

