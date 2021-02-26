CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Position Lessened by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,706 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.19% of CNX Resources worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 285,676 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.14 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald W. Rush bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,750 shares of company stock valued at $674,911 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

