Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.12. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 4,110 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
