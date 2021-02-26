Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.12. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 4,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

