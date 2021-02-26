Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Coherent comprises approximately 3.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.70% of Coherent worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 12.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 3.9% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 161,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COHR traded up $4.64 on Friday, reaching $246.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,597. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $264.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.20.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COHR. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.