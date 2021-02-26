Coin Artist (COIN) Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Coin Artist token can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002359 BTC on major exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $21,487.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00706563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00033665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

COIN is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

