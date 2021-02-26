Coinlancer (CL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.86 Million

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $1.86 million and $2,281.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00700246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

