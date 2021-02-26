CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $355.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00700480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00034054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003676 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

