Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Down 9.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 901,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 773,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 in the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $815.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

