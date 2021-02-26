Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%.

NYSE:CLNY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,796. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

