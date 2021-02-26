Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 85.3% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $2,628.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,295.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.98 or 0.01047556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.00389545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003455 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

