Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Holdings Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Columbia Banking System worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COLB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

COLB stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

