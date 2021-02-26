Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.94. 399,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,041,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

CCHWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Columbia Care from $7.30 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.