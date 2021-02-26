Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Down 1.1%

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.36. 6,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 6,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 185.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $458,000.

