Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,869,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 712,820 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 6.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Comcast worth $517,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.25. 1,360,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,255,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

