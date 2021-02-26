Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 25,000 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,039. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

