Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,705 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBS. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $183,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SBS opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

