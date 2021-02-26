Comparing SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SM Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 2 9 6 0 2.24 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

SM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.79, indicating a potential downside of 51.04%. PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.36%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than SM Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 6.6, indicating that its stock price is 560% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -55.76% -1.40% -0.60% PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.59 billion 1.00 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -28.88 PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 5.86 $8.84 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SM Energy pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PermRock Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats SM Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

