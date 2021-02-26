Compound Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $397.24 or 0.00858050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $370.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000123 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,634,945 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

