CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.72. CompX International shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 81,342 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

