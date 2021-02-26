Connable Office Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 117,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,372. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,531.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.