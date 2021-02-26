Connable Office Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.77 on Friday, hitting $693.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,091,859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $826.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $666.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,369.92, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

