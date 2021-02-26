Connable Office Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.80. 103,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.