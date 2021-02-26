Connable Office Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in American Express by 345.6% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 103,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.