Connable Office Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $124.46. The stock had a trading volume of 292,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,794. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

