Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,883 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $50,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,537,018. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

