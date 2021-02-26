Connable Office Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.37. 22,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

