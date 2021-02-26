Connable Office Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 194,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.08. 94,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.84. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

