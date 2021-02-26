Connable Office Inc. Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.20. 17,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

