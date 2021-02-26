Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.26. 767,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,798. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

