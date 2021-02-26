Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Reduced by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after purchasing an additional 115,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $217.93 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.38. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.