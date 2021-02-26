Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $38.26 million and approximately $825,852.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00697428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00033119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

