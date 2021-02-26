Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928,947 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 3.54% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $48,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 524,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of CNST opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.