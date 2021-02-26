Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Constellium posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.