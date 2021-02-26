Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.62

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $158.62 and traded as high as $166.42. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $160.48, with a volume of 7,315,894 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,453,000 after acquiring an additional 690,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,404,000 after acquiring an additional 643,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,542,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,127.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,700 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

