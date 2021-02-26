Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $100,079.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00715458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

