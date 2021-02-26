ContentBox Hits One Day Volume of $2.72 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.94 or 0.00466903 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 134.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.