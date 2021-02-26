Contentos Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Contentos has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $38.14 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.00699576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00034104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,879,182,166 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.